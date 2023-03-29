Heavy rainfall and winds grapple the country, damage properties

ANKARA

The decreasing temperatures and strong winds are in effect in many parts of Türkiye, as the roofs of buildings were blown off and vehicles were damaged.

The roof of an apartment building in Çankaya district of capital Ankara was blown off due to heavy rainfall and winds in the morning hours of March 29.

Pieces of the blown-off roof caused damage to nearby buildings and parked cars as well.

A large number of teams from the Fire Department were dispatched to the area upon notification.

Residents of the building stated that the building has approximately 200,000 Turkish Liras worth of damage.

In addition, in Çubuk district, a tree fell onto a parked car due to the strong winds and caused serious damage.

The road was closed to traffic for a while as the teams of Çubuk Municipality removed the fallen tree.

Meanwhile, strong winds were experienced in the eastern province of Erzincan as well. The minaret of Akşemsettin Mosque collapsed due to the wind, which reached 70 kilometers per hour at 05:00 a.m. on March 29.

No one was injured during the collapse of the minaret.

It is estimated that the heavy rainfall will lose its effect as of the morning of March 30, but the cold weather will continue until March 31, according to meteorological reports.