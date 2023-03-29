Heavy rainfall and winds grapple the country, damage properties

Heavy rainfall and winds grapple the country, damage properties

ANKARA
Heavy rainfall and winds grapple the country, damage properties

The decreasing temperatures and strong winds are in effect in many parts of Türkiye, as the roofs of buildings were blown off and vehicles were damaged.

The roof of an apartment building in Çankaya district of capital Ankara was blown off due to heavy rainfall and winds in the morning hours of March 29.

Pieces of the blown-off roof caused damage to nearby buildings and parked cars as well.

A large number of teams from the Fire Department were dispatched to the area upon notification.

Residents of the building stated that the building has approximately 200,000 Turkish Liras worth of damage.

In addition, in Çubuk district, a tree fell onto a parked car due to the strong winds and caused serious damage.

The road was closed to traffic for a while as the teams of Çubuk Municipality removed the fallen tree.

Meanwhile, strong winds were experienced in the eastern province of Erzincan as well. The minaret of Akşemsettin Mosque collapsed due to the wind, which reached 70 kilometers per hour at 05:00 a.m. on March 29.

No one was injured during the collapse of the minaret.

It is estimated that the heavy rainfall will lose its effect as of the morning of March 30, but the cold weather will continue until March 31, according to meteorological reports.

Turkey, Rain, storm,

TÜRKIYE Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

    Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

  2. Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

    Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

  3. Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

    Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

  4. Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

    Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

  5. Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye

    Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye
Recommended
Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals
Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3
Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye
Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest
Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye

Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye
İnce unlikely to withdraw from presidential race

İnce unlikely to withdraw from presidential race
Putin may visit Türkiye for nuclear plant’s inauguration: Erdoğan

Putin may visit Türkiye for nuclear plant’s inauguration: Erdoğan
WORLD IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

The chief of the UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday he was working on a compromise security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it.

ECONOMY Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam’s economic growth slowed in the first quarter of the year as exports slumped due to reduced consumer demand, authorities said yesterday.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”