Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

ISTANBUL

With torrential rains and thunderstorms gripping the country, the Turkish State Meteorology Service has issued severe weather warnings against possible disasters in 14 of the country's 81 provinces, including Istanbul, urging citizens to exercise caution.

The bureau issued a “yellow alert” to 11, including Istanbul, and an “orange alert” to three cities over heavy rainfall expected today.

“Orange alert” is rarely issued, which signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a “dangerous weather situation.”

According to the latest assessments made by the bureau, the weather will be partly and very cloudy across the country, with rain and heavy showers expected across the country, except for the east of Eastern Anatolia and the northeastern provinces of Rize and Artvin, and thundershowers on the Mediterranean coast.

Air temperatures are expected to be 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below seasonal norms on the coasts of Marmara and Aegean regions and around seasonal norms elsewhere.

On Dec. 8, all scheduled ferry services to Bozcaada and Gökçeada districts of Çanakkale in the North Aegean Sea were canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

A cyclone formed during heavy rainfall on the evening of Dec. 7 in the northwestern province of Balıkesir and disappeared before reaching the shore.

On Nov. 20, the storm and giant waves that hit Istanbul caused a ruckus across the city, especially in the Sarıyer district, where the storm damaged shelters of fishermen and several restaurants.

Owners whose businesses suffered damages in the storm said that though authorities took measures against weather conditions, permanent solutions are needed.