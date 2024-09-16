Heavy downpours, thunderstorms paralyze life in Istanbul

Heavy downpours and local thunderstorms have wreaked havoc in Istanbul, causing traffic disruptions and bringing daily life to a standstill.

Heavy rains first gripped Istanbul on Sept. 15, causing puddles to form on the city’s streets. Scores of pedestrians sought shelter under business awnings and the downpour caused traffic to slow down significantly.

Beyoğlu, Beşiktaş, Bayrampaşa, Avcılar, Beylikdüzü, Büyükçekmece and Esenyurt on the European side, as well as Üsküdar, Ümraniye and Kadıköy on the Asian side, were the areas most affected by heavy rainfall.

Downpours persisted across the province into the next morning, intensifying in some areas and triggering thunderstorms. An underpass on a road known for frequent accidents in the Bakırköy district was subsequently submerged in water. A long line of cars formed as drivers struggled to navigate the flooded underpass, prompting authorities to take swift action to clear the water.

At Cevizlibağ, traffic came to a standstill as the rain intensified, with traffic density reaching up to 72 percent around 9 a.m.

Istanbul residents encountered significant traffic delays on their way to work or school as a result of downpours in the early morning hours.

A large number of passengers using public transportation were also unable to leave the stops due to continuous heavy rain.

The city will continue to experience a 6 to 8 degrees Celsius drop in temperature due to the cool, rainy weather originating in the Balkans, according to Istanbul Municipality’s Disaster Coordination Center’s (AKOM) statement.

“It is predicted that beginning early on Sunday [Sept. 15] morning, there will be intermittent showers and powerful thunderstorms throughout the province,” the statement said, warning residents to exercise caution against possible disruptions.

Negative events, such as localized hail, lightning, unexpected strong winds, rapid flooding, short-term storms and transportation delays, necessitate careful attention and preparedness, local media reported.

