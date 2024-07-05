Heavy downpour lashes Istanbul, Bursa

Sudden downpours in Istanbul and the northwestern province of Bursa have caused major disruptions, with roads turning into lakes, traffic grinding to a halt and daily life paralyzed as citizens grappled with severe weather conditions.

Following the warnings issued by the Turkish State Meteorology Service, the European side of Istanbul experienced particularly heavy downpours.

Long vehicle queues formed in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler and Yenibosna districts, with drivers encountering difficulties navigating through traffic, which came to a halt in certain areas. With water puddles forming on the roads due to harsh weather, it further added to the woes of citizens trying to move their vehicles on jammed roads.

In parts of the Sultangazi and Bağcılar districts, roads turned into lakes, causing significant challenges for citizens trying to get home after work. Residents captured the scenes on their cell phones, highlighting the severity of the weather conditions in these neighborhoods.

Heavy rains in the Marmara Region paralyzed life in Bursa. Meteorology officials announced that more than 100 lightning bolts were seen in 30 minutes in the city, where an average of 10 kilograms of rain fell per square meter. Some subway stations in the city were flooded.

The downpour and hail that started in Bursa in the afternoon had a negative impact on life, especially in the central Osmangazi, Yıldırım and Nilüfer districts and the mountain districts of Orhaneli, Büyükorhan, Harmancık and Keleş.

Rivers in the city also experienced increased flow, which caused damage to buildings and vehicles located along riverbanks.

Citizens attempted to rescue their vehicles independently, while police teams were dispatched to implement safety measures in severely affected areas. Bystanders also assisted in rescuing individuals who were trapped inside their vehicles due to the flooding.