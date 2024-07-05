Heavy downpour lashes Istanbul, Bursa

Heavy downpour lashes Istanbul, Bursa

ISTANBUL
Heavy downpour lashes Istanbul, Bursa

Sudden downpours in Istanbul and the northwestern province of Bursa have caused major disruptions, with roads turning into lakes, traffic grinding to a halt and daily life paralyzed as citizens grappled with severe weather conditions.

Following the warnings issued by the Turkish State Meteorology Service, the European side of Istanbul experienced particularly heavy downpours.

Long vehicle queues formed in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler and Yenibosna districts, with drivers encountering difficulties navigating through traffic, which came to a halt in certain areas. With water puddles forming on the roads due to harsh weather, it further added to the woes of citizens trying to move their vehicles on jammed roads.

In parts of the Sultangazi and Bağcılar districts, roads turned into lakes, causing significant challenges for citizens trying to get home after work. Residents captured the scenes on their cell phones, highlighting the severity of the weather conditions in these neighborhoods.

Heavy rains in the Marmara Region paralyzed life in Bursa. Meteorology officials announced that more than 100 lightning bolts were seen in 30 minutes in the city, where an average of 10 kilograms of rain fell per square meter. Some subway stations in the city were flooded.

The downpour and hail that started in Bursa in the afternoon had a negative impact on life, especially in the central Osmangazi, Yıldırım and Nilüfer districts and the mountain districts of Orhaneli, Büyükorhan, Harmancık and Keleş.

Rivers in the city also experienced increased flow, which caused damage to buildings and vehicles located along riverbanks.

Citizens attempted to rescue their vehicles independently, while police teams were dispatched to implement safety measures in severely affected areas. Bystanders also assisted in rescuing individuals who were trapped inside their vehicles due to the flooding.

Türkiye, istanbul,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

    Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

  2. Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

    Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

  3. Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

    Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

  4. Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

    Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

  5. Switzerland tries to even out visitors

    Switzerland tries to even out visitors
Recommended
Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents

Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents
Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export

Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export
Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025

Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025
Turkish sports commentator enters Guinness World Records

Turkish sports commentator enters Guinness World Records
Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements
Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
WORLD Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel said Friday that "gaps" remained with Hamas on how to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release but that it will send a delegation for fresh talks with Qatari mediators next week.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿