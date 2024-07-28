Heat wave to hit Türkiye in early August: Expert

ISTANBUL
With Türkiye continuing to swelter under high temperatures, experts warn of an imminent heat wave likely to arrive in early August.

“Our country, which has barely seen any relief from the heat at the end of July, will face a significant heat wave during the ‘Eyyam-ı Bahur’ [referring to the dog days of summer] period in the first week of August,” cautioned Şermin Tağıl, the head of İzmir Bakırçay University's Geography Department.

The warning comes as Türkiye grapples with extreme heat. “The temperatures have been consistently above seasonal norms, particularly since last June,” Tağıl noted, pointing out that the Aegean region has been hit hardest, with temperatures soaring 10 degrees above average.

Data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service confirm that the country has experienced record-breaking temperatures for the past 13 months.

The global context is equally alarming. “On July 22, the global average surface temperature reached a record 17.15 degrees Celsius,” Tağıl highlighted. “The previous record was 16.8 degrees Celsius, set on August 12, 2016.”

Türkiye is not only facing scorching temperatures but also severe drought conditions.

Tağıl said drought “has reached the most severe level across the country.”

The “Eyyam-ı Bahur,” marking the hottest and most oppressive days of summer, will be particularly intense this year, occurring between July 31 and Aug. 7.

“This period is likely to be hot but also partially rainy due to low pressure in the eastern Mediterranean,” Tağıl explained, warning that “these scorching temperatures and strong winds make forest fires inevitable.”

