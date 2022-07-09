Health workers call for action against violence

  • July 09 2022 07:00:00

Health workers call for action against violence

KONYA – Demirören News Agency
Health workers call for action against violence

Following the murder of Ekrem Karakaya, a doctor in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, on July 6, nearly a thousand doctors and health workers came together in the hospital garden to protest against the armed attack, with some demanding faster and stricter action to prevent violence against healthcare professionals.

After the funeral prayer in absentia, the crowd gathered in the hospital garden and staged a sit-in protest in front of the emergency room for a while.

“Everybody loved him,” said Arzu Tarakçı, Karakaya’s colleague working at the same hospital.

Karakaya was an honest person with dignity who was admired by everyone, with his professional and ethical manner, compassion for his patients, and hard work, according to Tarakçı.

“His murder in such a horrible way is shocking to all of us, I can’t describe our sorrow. We don’t want to experience this pain again,” she added.

“The service received from the health system by people who tend to violence and who have been involved in violence before can be limited by the government,” said Özlenen Özkan, the rector of Akdeniz University in the southern province of Antalya, adding they are grieving the loss of their colleague, Karakaya.

Hacı Mehmet Akçay shot and killed Karakaya with a pistol on July 6.

Akçay, who allegedly committed the murder because he blamed Karakaya for the death of his mother, Kezban Akçay, who died of a heart attack a month ago, committed suicide with the same weapon after the attack.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences to the doctor’s family over the phone.

protests, Türkiye,

WORLD Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

  2. Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

    Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

  3. Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

    Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

  4. Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

    Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

  5. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951
Recommended
Court releases student in controversial violence case

Court releases student in controversial violence case
Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away
Experts rule out reintroducing lockdowns despite rising virus cases

Experts rule out reintroducing lockdowns despite rising virus cases
Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat
Turkish, Ukrainian defense minister talks on phone

Turkish, Ukrainian defense minister talks on phone
CHP leader calls for extraordinary plenary session over murder of doctor, lawyer

CHP leader calls for extraordinary plenary session over murder of doctor, lawyer
WORLD Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

A hearse carrying the body of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tokyo on July 9 from the western Japanese city where he was shot at close range on the campaign trail.
ECONOMY Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Türkiye’s current account deficit widened by $3.2 billion from a year ago to stand at $6.5 billion in May, the country’s Central Bank said on July 8.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.