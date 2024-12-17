Health Ministry, WHO to cohost quake conference in Istanbul

ANKARA
The Turkish Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) will jointly organize an earthquake conference in Istanbul next February, with 28 countries expected to participate, according to a WHO official.

“Türkiye is an earthquake-prone country. Many nations will benefit from Türkiye's earthquake experiences as a result of this organization, and Türkiye will also have the chance to gain from other nations' experiences,” WHO Europe Regional Director Hans Kluge told state-run Anadolu Agency, noting that he had face-to-face conversations with the country’s Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu on the matter.

Türkiye largely contributed to the foundation of the WHO Geographically Distributed Office for Preparedness for Humanitarian and Health Emergencies in Istanbul, Kluge noted, stressing that this facility would be crucial to the planning of the earthquake conference.

The nation witnessed catastrophic earthquakes in its southern region last year, affecting around 11 provinces and resulting in a death toll of nearly 50,000.

Paying a visit to the earthquake-hit cities of Hatay, Gaziantep and Adıyaman following the devastating disaster, Kluge underlined that he acquired the chance to witness on-site the rescue operations Türkiye conducted within 24 hours. He especially drew attention to the diligent work done by voluntary organizations, such as Türkiye’s National Medical Rescue Team UMKE.

Kluge further noted that they are also collaborating with the ministry to establish a traditional and integrative medicine center in the country.

