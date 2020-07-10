Health Ministry updates COVID-19 measures for barbershops, beauty salons

  • July 10 2020 14:46:00

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency 
Turkey’s Health Ministry has updated a guide laying out measures that barbershops and hair salons must adhere to, including keeping mobile phones away while serving customers and minimum talking inside the salons.

According to the updated guide released on July 10, only the barber and the customer should be in a barbershop, as visitors not receiving any service will not be allowed in. 

Staffers and customers should not talk at all, and if they speak, they should do so quietly, reducing the risk of spreading viruses to linger in the air. 
  
There will be additional rules for beauty salons, according to the guide. 

Employees will leave their mobile phones in changing rooms just before interacting with a customer, while handshakes will be completely forbidden. 

To avoid crowding in salons and shops, customers will be taken only by appointments and children and companions will not be allowed. 

“There has to be 20 minutes of break between two appointments, so that employees can clean and disinfect the shops and salons,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Barbershops and beauty salons were among the first businesses to open in early May as Turkey gradually emerged out of stay-at-home orders and weekend lockdowns. 

In markets and supermarkets, tills will be cleaned with detergents at least three times a day.

Gloves will only be recommended for employees of the meat and produce sections. 

“They will only touch the meat and fruits with the gloves,” added the statement.

