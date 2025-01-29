Health Ministry launches comprehensive inspections in state hospitals

ANKARA
The Health Ministry has announced the commencement of extensive inspections in state hospitals under the directive of Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu.

In a written statement, the ministry emphasized that the inspections align with the presidential directive on ensuring regular and effective oversight of public services.

To enhance the process, the ministry’s Inspection Board updated its guidelines and initiated pilot inspections in seven selected provinces.

The inspections focus on critical and high-risk areas, including emergency medical services, outpatient clinics, patient rights, operating rooms, intensive care units and central sterilization units. These departments will undergo meticulous scrutiny to improve the functionality and safety of hospital operations.

The move follows the high-profile fraud case, widely known as the “newborn gang trial,” involving health workers accused of transferring newborns to neonatal units at 19 private hospitals with the aim of exploiting the country’s social security system.

Following the establishment of the Scientific Commission on Neonatal Inspection and Evaluation Scientific Commission, 20 additional expert commissions across various medical fields have been formed.

The groups are tasked with developing clinical guidelines and inspection frameworks to enhance health care quality. Their finding will guide evidence-based improvements in the system.

