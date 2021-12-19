Health minister urges people to get booster shots

  • December 19 2021 12:59:00

Health minister urges people to get booster shots

ISTANBUL
Health minister urges people to get booster shots

The weekly COVID-19 incidence rates in Turkey’s three largest cities, Istanbul Ankara and İzmir, have declined but Health Minister Fahrettin Koca renewed calls for people to get their booster shots against the coronavirus.

“It is us who set the course of the pandemic in our country. The virus will only disappear with measures and the vaccines. Get your booster shots,” Koca wrote on Twitter.

In the face of the threats from the Omicron strain of COVID-19, Turkey has intensified efforts to give the third dose of the vaccine to as many people as possible by offering the shots to those who have received either the inactivated or the mRNA vaccines at least three months ago.

The country was already administering the third doses but last week it shortened the booster shot interval to three months from the previous six months.

Turkey has detected the first cases of the Omicron variant, worrying health experts who have been complaining that the vaccination drive is moving slow.

To date, nearly 14 million people have been given their third doses of the vaccine. More than 82 percent of the adult population aged 18 and above, or over 51 million people, have been double jabbed and close to 57 million people, which account for 91 percent of the adult population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Overall, more than 123 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Turkey so far.

Meanwhile, the incidence rate measuring the number of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people in Istanbul, which is home to more than 15 million residents, dropped to 245.7 in the week of Dec.4-Dec. 10 from around 270 between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, showed data the health minister provided on Dec. 18.

In Ankara, the incidence rate was down to 159 from 182 and in İzmir, the country’s largest city, it fell slightly to 68.5 in the week of Dec. 4-Dec. 10 from 69.6 in the previous week.

TURKEY Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official

Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official
MOST POPULAR

  1. Winter arrives in Turkey as snowfall hits metropolises

    Winter arrives in Turkey as snowfall hits metropolises

  2. Official urges people not to buy fish smaller than specified size

    Official urges people not to buy fish smaller than specified size

  3. SpaceX launches Turksat 5B communications satellite

    SpaceX launches Turksat 5B communications satellite

  4. Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again

    Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again

  5. US woman lives village life in Turkey’s tourism hub

    US woman lives village life in Turkey’s tourism hub
Recommended
Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official

Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official
CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power
Coal mine collapse leaves 45 workers wounded in Turkey’s west

Coal mine collapse leaves 45 workers wounded in Turkey’s west
Turkey calls for coordinated humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Turkey calls for coordinated humanitarian aid to Afghanistan 
Armenia appoints special representative for normalization with Turkey

Armenia appoints special representative for normalization with Turkey
SpaceX launches Turksat 5B communications satellite

SpaceX launches Turksat 5B communications satellite
WORLD Islamic countries meet to discuss aid for Afghanistan

Islamic countries meet to discuss aid for Afghanistan

Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations were meeting in Pakistan on Dec. 19 for a summit aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis in neighbouring Afghanistan, while testing diplomatic ties with its new Taliban rulers.

ECONOMY WB grants loans of $300 for geothermal energy

WB grants loans of $300 for geothermal energy

The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved two loans worth $300 million for the Geothermal Development Project in Turkey, to support the development of renewable energy by tapping heat sources deep in the ground. 
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.