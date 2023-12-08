Health minister reports two deaths among evacuated Gaza patients

ANKARA

Two out of the 114 patients evacuated from the war-torn Gaza Strip to Türkiye have lost their lives, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Dec. 6.

The casualties, both adults, succumbed to skin and lung cancers with widespread metastases, the minister detailed.

Addressing a group of reporters following a cabinet meeting, Koca shared the news while shedding light on the health conditions of those currently under observation. Among the patients evacuated, 26 are children, and seven are currently receiving intensive care, he said.

The evacuated individuals primarily include patients with blood diseases and oncology cases, a majority of whom were transferred from a Turkish-run cancer hospital in Gaza that had been targeted by Israeli forces on Oct. 30.

"While seven patients are currently being monitored in intensive care, there does not appear to be a serious situation for the other patients," the minister stated.

In response to the ongoing crisis between Israel and Hamas, Koca reiterated plans to establish a field hospital, aiming to provide on-site medical services. A health coordination team, involving Israel, Egypt and Türkiye, is actively working to facilitate the transfer of new patients.

"What we want to do in the next period is to open a field hospital and provide on-site service," Koca remarked.

An expert team from Türkiye has been conducting assessments to determine the ideal location for the hospital. Initial locations were deemed unsuitable in terms of infrastructure, leading to further feasibility studies.

The minister mentioned that a fourth area, closer to the Rafah border crossing, has shown promise and is currently under consideration.

Koca emphasized ongoing communication with his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts, also revealing plans to send 20 ambulances into Gaza through the Rafah gate.

The minister also disclosed that two Palestinian children, who had appealed to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for assistance through a video shared on social media, have been reached and are now in contact.