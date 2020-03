Health minister discusses COVID-19 efforts with Japanese envoy

ANKARA

DHA Photo

Turkey and Japan’s envoy to Ankara discussed efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, the country’s health minister said on March 24.

Also discussed were works that can be developed "with the common benefit principle of humanity," said Fahrettin Koca about his talk with Akio Miyajima.

"We will be in knowledge and experience synergy," Koca added, who received the envoy at the ministry in Ankara.