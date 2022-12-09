Health expenditures grow 42 percent last year

ANKARA
Total health expenditures in Türkiye amounted to 354 billion Turkish Liras last year, rising 41.6 percent from 2020, according to the latest data.

General government expenditures increased by 41.5 percent to 280 billion liras, while the private sector’s rose by 42 percent to 73.2 billion liras, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The country’s health expenditures stood at only 74.2 billion liras in 2012, climbing gradually over the next 8 years, reaching 120 billion liras in 2016.

The shares of government and private sectors in total expenditures were 79.2 percent and 20.8 percent, respectively.

Households’ health expenditures accounted for 16 percent of the total, while insurance companies’ share was 2.6 percent in 2021. Local government spent around 2 billion liras on health.

According to the report by TÜİK, current health expenditures grew 42 percent last year from 2020 to stand at 331 billion liras. Investments rose by 36.4 percent to 23 billion liras.

People spent most money at hospitals among all health care service providers. Health expenditures at hospitals amounted to 175 billion liras or 49.5 percent of current expenditures in 2021, followed by retail sale and other providers of medical goods at 80.6 billion liras or 22.8 percent.

Per capita health expenditure was 4,206 liras in 2021, up from 2,997 a year ago. The corresponding figures for 2002 and 2016 were 987 liras and 1,511 liras, respectively.

Total health expenditures’ share in the country’s GDP declined from 5 percent in 2020 to 4.9 percent in 2021. Current expenditures accounted for 4.6 percent of national income in both years.

“Out of pocket health expenditures by households for treatment, pharmaceuticals reached to 56.3 billion liras with an increase of 40.5 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year,” TÜİK said

Household out of pocket health expenditures constituted 15.9 percent of all expenditure in 2021.

TÜRKIYE Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
