Health bureau denies STD allegations amid debates on northern university

Health bureau denies STD allegations amid debates on northern university

KARABÜK
Health bureau denies STD allegations amid debates on northern university

The provincial health bureau has rejected allegations regarding a university in a small northern province in Türkiye that hosts thousands of foreign students, as some Turkish students anonymously claim to have contracted viruses after sexual encounters with international counterparts.

In a written statement released on March 23, the bureau said, “There is no significant change in HIV positive and HPV positive cases in our province. There has been no application to our health facilities about these viruses in recent days,” the statement said.

Some posts on an Instagram “confession page” allegedly belonging to students of Karabük University gained attention on social media, claiming that Turkish students contracted sexually transmitted diseases after engaging in sexual activities with African students at the university.

Some others reacted to the critics, labeling them as racists. The university has previously been associated with allegations of outbreaks of tuberculosis, scabies and malaria.

Messages on the page described students going to the hospital with suspicions of HPV or HIV.

These circulated messages on social media suggested that African students studying at Karabük University did not exhibit symptoms of these diseases but could be carriers.

With approximately 12,000 foreign students, mostly from African countries, the high number of international students at the university has previously come into question, especially after the discovery of the body of a 17-year-old Gabonese student on March 25, 2023.

While allegations once circulated about the involvement of a prostitution ring in the Gabonese girl’s death, the case remained unsolved.

The disproportionate ratio of Turkish students to foreign students in some departments, with only two to three Turkish students in classes of 50, and the presence of academics from the Middle East and African countries among the faculty, earlier sparked criticism.

Several reports said that the influx of foreign students in this small northern city is primarily motivated by financial gain, with claims of significant revenue being generated from foreign students throughout the registration process to graduation.

STD,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake
LATEST NEWS

  1. Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

    Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

  2. UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

    UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

  3. Brazil races to save flood victims as storm death toll rises

    Brazil races to save flood victims as storm death toll rises

  4. N Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un

    N Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un

  5. Japan, US discuss boosting military cooperation

    Japan, US discuss boosting military cooperation
Recommended
Cat sanctuary welcomes first litters of 2024

Cat sanctuary welcomes first litters of 2024
Turkish factory produces items for Paris Olympics

Turkish factory produces items for Paris Olympics
‘Prepayment system may reduce restaurant losses’

‘Prepayment system may reduce restaurant losses’
THY to resume flights to Libya after decade-long hiatus

THY to resume flights to Libya after decade-long hiatus
Police nab 40 ISIL suspects in eight provinces

Police nab 40 ISIL suspects in eight provinces
Erdoğan pledges to ‘reclaim Istanbul’ ahead of elections

Erdoğan pledges to ‘reclaim Istanbul’ ahead of elections
WORLD Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

At least five people were killed and an estimated 1,000 homes destroyed when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked flood-stricken northern Papua New Guinea, officials said Monday as disaster crews poured into the region.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel output soars 47 percent

Türkiye’s crude steel output soars 47 percent

Türkiye produced a total of 3.1 million tons of crude steel in February, marking a 46.6 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the World Steel Association.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿