Head of Septimius Severus statue returned to Türkiye

ANTALYA
The head of a statue of Roman Emperor Septimius Severus and 48 terracotta architectural plaques smuggled from Türkiye have been returned from Denmark’s Glyptotek Museum, the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on March 14.

Speaking at a handover ceremony at the Antalya Archaeology Museum, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the artifacts originated from the ancient city of Boubon in Burdur, a city in southwestern Türkiye, as well as from Duver village.

Ersoy said Boubon was renowned for Roman-era sculptures but suffered significant losses due to illegal excavations in the 1960s, with many artifacts smuggled out of the country using falsified documents.

The Ministry, in cooperation with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in the U.S., has facilitated the return of multiple Boubon-origin artifacts in recent years, including statues of Lucius Verus, Septimius Severus, a Young Emperor and a Draped Woman.

The head of the Septimius Severus statue, smuggled in the 1960s, was returned after research confirmed its origins. Ersoy credited Turkish archaeologist Jale İnan for identifying the artifact, which led the Glyptotek Museum to return it on "ethical grounds."

"Many now want to see the head and body reunited. We have begun a conservation process to ensure its proper restoration," he said, noting that ancient statues were often restored with replacement heads.

The 48 terracotta plaques, dating to the 6th century B.C., are considered significant for understanding the culture of ancient Pisidia, a region of ancient Asia Minor, he said.

Ersoy said Türkiye repatriated 14 major artifacts in 2025 and 1,149 historical pieces in 2024. Since 2018, 8,967 artifacts have been recovered, including the Gypsy Girl mosaics, a Roman-era stele from Zeugma, a Kilia-type idol and a Kybele votive statue.

A total of 13,282 artifacts have been repatriated since 2002, he said, adding that Türkiye is also strengthening efforts to prevent smuggling by ensuring artifacts are properly registered in museum inventories.

Danish Ambassador to Ankara Ole Toft welcomed the return, saying the Glyptotek Museum took action after verifying the artifacts’ Turkish origins.

