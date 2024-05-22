Head of Hygieia statue found in Laodicea

Head of Hygieia statue found in Laodicea

DENİZLİ
Head of Hygieia statue found in Laodicea

After the statue of Asclepius, the god of medicine in Greek and Roman mythology, the statue head of his daughter, Hygieia, has been unearthed during the ongoing excavations carried out in the ancient city of Laodicea in the western province of Denizli, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

Laodicea’s history dates back to 5500 B.C. It is home to one of the seven churches mentioned in the Bible.

Excavations carried out in the Western Theater area unearthed a statue of Asclepius this year. After this finding, the head of the statue of his daughter, Hygieia, was found on May 20. Unearthing of the head of the Hygieia statue after 2,100 years caused great excitement in the excavation site, while efforts to unearth its body continue.

The head of the excavations, Professor Celal Şimşek, said that an important part of the work in the ancient city was the Western Theater stage structure, which dates back to the Hellenistic Period in the second century B.C.

He mentioned the importance of the statues of Asclepius and Hygieia, among other artifacts, saying, "Both statues were made in the late Hellenistic-early Augustus Period in the classical style. The statues of the god and goddess of health reveal the presence of the Herophileion medical school in the ancient city of Laodicea and the ancient writer Strabo, one of the important doctors trained there. All statues have very fine workmanship and are of high artistic quality.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
The unstoppable duo of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos

The unstoppable duo of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos
Thailand celebrates return of looted statue from Met

Thailand celebrates return of looted statue from Met
OpenAI to pause voice linked to Scarlett Johansson

OpenAI to 'pause' voice linked to Scarlett Johansson
Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji
Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna
Imaginary friend flick If tops box office

Imaginary friend flick 'If' tops box office
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿