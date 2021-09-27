HDP says it will not take part in any alliance

  • September 27 2021 20:54:00

HDP says it will not take part in any alliance

ANKARA
HDP says it will not take part in any alliance

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chairs have announced the position they will take in the 2023 election, saying they do not aim to take place in any alliances but that they have left an open door for “coming together” with others within their principles for the upcoming elections.

“For the parliamentary elections, under the motto of ‘Democracy Alliance’ and based on an understanding of an alliance of peoples and peace, of women’s solidarity and ecology, we are determined to broaden the ground for collective struggle and to achieve the largest alliance with the social and political opposition and the labor, women’s and youth movements,” according to the statement announced by party co-chairs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar.

“Apart from this, we clearly emphasize that we do not seek to take part in any alliance,” the statement read.

The “Call for Justice, Democracy and Peace Declaration” said that the HDP wants to change the Presidential Government System and the structures that feed this system. In this context, it is possible to get together in principle in the presidential election is valid for the party because HDP voters “have a key role in the future of the country,” said the statement.

“We believe that it is necessary to discuss principles and methods rather than names, whether from the HDP or another candidate,” the statement said, referring to the issue of potential candidates for presidential elections.

Democratic transformation cannot be achieved through individuals, such transformation will come through negotiations and consensus-building on principles and methods, the HDP said.

The elected president can fulfill his/her role and function properly only on this ground, it added.

Turkey,

TURKEY HDP says it will not take part in any alliance

HDP says it will not take part in any alliance
MOST POPULAR

  1. Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

    Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

  2. Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

    Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

  3. Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

    Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

  4. CHP vows to resolve Syrian question

    CHP vows to resolve Syrian question

  5. Turkey’s largest tech event ends with dazzling shows

    Turkey’s largest tech event ends with dazzling shows
Recommended
CHP vows to resolve Syrian question

CHP vows to resolve Syrian question
Parliament to return from recess this week

Parliament to return from recess this week
İYİ Party’s Akşener says she will run for prime minister not president

İYİ Party’s Akşener says she will run for prime minister not president
Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

CHP, MHP in row over Kurdish question

CHP, MHP in row over Kurdish question
Students sleep in parks to draw attention to housing problem

Students sleep in parks to draw attention to housing problem
WORLD Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 9 injured

Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 9 injured

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of at least 5.8 struck the Greek island of Crete on Sept. 27, killing one person and injuring several others while damaging homes and churches and causing rock slides near the country’s fourth-largest city.

ECONOMY US economists lower GDP growth forecasts

US economists lower GDP growth forecasts

The U.S. business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Atakaş Hatayspor 2-1 in a Turkish Super Lig week 7 game on Sept. 26. 