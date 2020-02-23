HDP chooses Mithat Sancar as new party co-chair

  • February 23 2020 16:33:33

ANKARA
Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Mithat Sancar was elected as the new co-chair of the party at a congress on Feb. 23.

Sancar, who has been serving as an MP for the southeastern province of Mardin since 2015, replaced Sezai Temelli at the HDP’s fourth annual general congress.

Pervin Buldan was re-selected as a co-chair, as she is set to co-lead the party for a second term.

“Of course, we have not arrived here easily. We have resisted! Thousands of our friends have been taken hostage, but we have become millions,” Buldan said in her speech, referring to HDP politicians jailed, including two former co-chairs.

Stating that they will continue to make calls for democracy, Buldan said, “We invite all parties that support democracy, justice, social peace, life, labor and future to the alliance of democracy.”

She called for a new constitution and criticized the “one-man rule” in Turkey.

“Let’s lead for democratic local governments and a strengthened democratic parliamentary system, not the one man deciding on everyone’s behalf. Let’s make a new social contract with the democratic constitution. Let’s make a constitution where peoples, all identities and beliefs will feel safe,” she said.

Guests from 28 different countries and 1,018 delegates attended the congress. Along with HDP co-chairs, other party bodies such as the Party Assembly, the Central Discipline Board and the Conciliation Board of 150 people, including 100 noble and 50 substitutes, were elected.

Figen Yüksekdağ and Selahattin Demirtaş, the former co-chairs of the HDP currently behind bars, sent messages to the HDP congress.

Ali Babacan, a former deputy prime minister who is expected to launch a new party after having resigned from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) last year, also sent a message to the HDP congress.

