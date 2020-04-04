Hazelnut exports reap $1.65 bln in Sept-March

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey, the world's biggest hazelnut supplier, yielded revenues of $1.65 billion from the nuts exports between September 2019 and this March, according to a regional trade group on April 2.

The Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association data showed that the seven months figure jumped 52 percent from the same period last year.

So far this season, which starts in September and ends in August, Turkey's hazelnut export volume hit 250,777 tons, surging 32 percent year-on-year.

The country's hazelnut exports were mainly to the EU which has robust food industries to process the nuts.