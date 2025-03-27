Havelsan, Egypt's Kader sign deal on joint production

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense firm Havelsan and Egypt's Kader Factory have signed an agreement to start joint production of defense industry equipment in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

"I am confident this initial step will lead to further projects to the benefit of both sides," Turkish Ambassador to Egypt Salih Mutlu Sen said on X on March 26.

He expressed his gratitude to the Arab Organization for Industrialization, which the Kader Factory is affiliated with, "for their trust in Turkish technology and quality, as Turkish companies trust Egyptian capacity and capabilities."

No other details on the deal have been provided.

Türkiye has become one of the major players in the global arms industry.

Türkiye’s share in global arms exports increased from 0.8 percent in 2015-19 to 1.7 percent in 2020-24, marking a staggering 103 percent change, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released in March.

Türkiye ranked the 11th largest exporter of arms in the world as of 2024.

The country’s share in global arms imports declined by 33 percent from 1.7 percent in 2025-19 to 1.1 percent in 2020-24.