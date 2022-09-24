Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally

Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally

ANKARA
Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally

Following an anti-LGBT demonstration on Sept. 18 in Istanbul, where several thousand people gathered to protest, Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık has remarked that hate speech is unacceptable no matter for whom it is used.

“We can’t normalize homosexuality or see it as normal as we have values, but the government has to protect and deliver the basic human rights of every human being, every citizen,” Yanık said, adding that every group has the right to protest.

Noting that most of her professional life has been based on human rights as she is a lawyer, Yanık said, “We find hate speech wrong no matter who it is against.”

“Remember the trans people who were thrown to the side of the road with their stomachs ripped? Such things should not happen,” Yanık said. “You can see it as wrong or a sin, but with hate speech, you hinder the right to life.”

“If one of them did something wrong to cause chaos, who would be held accountable for this? The government can’t give up any of its citizens,” she added.

Hundreds of people attended an anti-LGBT rally in Istanbul, answering a call from dozens of conservative associations.

Bearing banners with slogans such as “protect your family and your generation,” participants urged a ban on associations upholding the rights of gay and transgender people, who have been denied the right to hold their rallies in recent years.

Many of the protesters backing associations brandished slogans such as “Say no to society without gender” and “Father + mother + baby = family.”

They converged on the traditionally conservative district of Fatih for a rally which earlier had gained the seal of approval from the Turkish broadcasting council in passing a TV advert for it, judging the event as being in the “public interest.”

That stance drew a storm of protest from human rights groups.

Opponents of the march took to the internet to display their support via social media in solidarity with LGBT backers, with messages such as “no to the march of hate.”

Türkiye, LGBTI,

WORLD Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish FM calls on OIC members to support Turkish Cyprus

    Turkish FM calls on OIC members to support Turkish Cyprus

  2. Milan Fashion Week opens with a spring in its step

    Milan Fashion Week opens with a spring in its step

  3. NFTs and burning paintings at new Damien Hirst show

    NFTs and burning paintings at new Damien Hirst show

  4. NASA gears up to deflect asteroid, in key test of planetary defense

    NASA gears up to deflect asteroid, in key test of planetary defense

  5. 26 flamingos caught for sale die in bus trunk

    26 flamingos caught for sale die in bus trunk
Recommended
CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

CHP leader to pay visit to US in October
No crisis within opposition alliance over candidacy: CHP leader

No crisis within opposition alliance over candidacy: CHP leader
Türkiye, U.S. trade momentum can reach $100 bln: Erdoğan

Türkiye, U.S. trade momentum can reach $100 bln: Erdoğan
HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case

HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case
CHP leader vows free of charge electricity to farmers

CHP leader vows free of charge electricity to farmers
Erdoğan issues presidential circular on investment program

Erdoğan issues presidential circular on investment program
WORLD Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early on Sept. 24 as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
ECONOMY Gas storage facility in Marmara Sea to be completed soon

Gas storage facility in Marmara Sea to be completed soon

Works are underway to build a facility in the Marmara Sea, which will be capable of storing 4.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

SPORTS Türkiye candidate to host 2028, 2032 European Football Championship

Türkiye candidate to host 2028, 2032 European Football Championship

Türkiye is a candidate to host 2028 and 2032 European Football Championship, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has announced in his speech at the General Assembly of the European Club Association.