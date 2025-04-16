Harvard to publish Turkish student's article

Harvard to publish Turkish student's article

ISTANBUL
Harvard to publish Turkish students article

A high school student has become the first from Türkiye to win the prestigious Harvard International Economics Essay Competition, an accomplishment that will result in his essay being published by the esteemed university.

Cemil Türk, an 11th-grade student from Kabataş High School in Istanbul, examined the economic and social implications of replacing income tax with consumption tax in middle-income countries in his winning essay.

Held annually since 2018, the competition is considered one of the most significant academic platforms for high school students worldwide. Each year, the jury selects only three winners from hundreds of submissions.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, Türk noted that he discovered the competition through social media last year.

"We had to select one of four subjects and produce a 1500-word piece for the competition. These included inequality, environment, finance and the effects of artificial intelligence on the labor. I decided to write on ‘inequality.’”

Employing a literary tone, Türk compared case studies from New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Brazil in his article, priming it in only two weeks. He emphasized that his goal was not just to analyze numbers in his work, but to highlight how economic policy shapes human beings and society.

Özgen Yıldırımtaş, his English teacher, praised Türk’s creativity, critical thinking and ability to present various subjects from multiple perspectives. “For a kid of his age, this type of study can be quite challenging, yet Cemil was able to excel. We’re proud of him.”

After graduation, Türk hopes to pursue higher education at Harvard or Yale, with interests spanning international politics, economics and philosophy.

 

Harvard University,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

    DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

  2. Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

    Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

  3. Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

  4. 500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

    500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

  5. Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

    Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Recommended
DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed
Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine
Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan
Türkiye conducts largest drug op in its history: Minister

Türkiye conducts largest drug op in its history: Minister
İstiklal Avenue ranked Istanbul’s busiest shopping street

İstiklal Avenue ranked Istanbul’s busiest shopping street
Eastern Black Sea cities emerge as retirement havens amid industrial decline

Eastern Black Sea cities emerge as retirement havens amid industrial decline
Türkiye boosts wildlife conservation by breeding 312 endangered animals

Türkiye boosts wildlife conservation by breeding 312 endangered animals
WORLD 500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

Around 500,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza since Israel resumed its military offensive in the Palestinian territory following the collapse of a temporary truce with Hamas, according to the U.N. humanitarian office, OCHA.
ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $179.2 billion as of February, increasing by $1.2 billion in comparison to the previous month, the Central Bank said on April 17.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿