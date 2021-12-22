Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

  • December 22 2021 10:06:00

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

BOSTON-The Associated Press
Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

A Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program was found guilty on all counts on Dec. 21.

Charles Lieber, 62, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns, two counts of making false statements, and two counts of failing to file reports for a foreign bank account in China.

The jury deliberated for about two hours and 45 minutes before announcing the verdict following five days of testimony in Boston federal court.

Lieber’s defense attorney Marc Mukasey had argued that prosecutors lacked proof of the charges. He maintained that investigators didn’t keep any record of their interviews with Lieber prior to his arrest.

He argued that prosecutors would be unable to prove that Lieber acted “knowingly, intentionally, or willfully, or that he made any material false statement.” Mukasey also stressed Lieber wasn’t charged with illegally transferring any technology or proprietary information to China.

Prosecutors argued that Lieber, who was arrested in January, knowingly hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China, to protect his career and reputation.

Lieber denied his involvement during inquiries from U.S. authorities, including the National Institutes of Health, which had provided him with millions of dollars in research funding, prosecutors said.

Lieber also concealed his income from the Chinese program, including $50,000 a month from the Wuhan University of Technology, up to $158,000 in living expenses and more than $1.5 million in grants, according to prosecutors.

In exchange, they say, Lieber agreed to publish articles, organize international conferences and apply for patents on behalf of the Chinese university.

The case is among the highest profile to come from the U.S. Department of Justice’s so-called “China Initiative.”

The effort launched in 2018 to curb economic espionage from China has faced criticism that it harms academic research and amounts to racial profiling of Chinese researchers.

Hundreds of faculty members at Stanford, Yale, Berkeley, Princeton, Temple and other prominent colleges have signed onto letters to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on him to end the initiative.

The academics say the effort compromises the nation’s competitiveness in research and technology and has had a chilling effect on recruiting foreign scholars. The letters also complain the investigations have disproportionally targeted researchers of Chinese origin.

Lieber has been on paid administrative leave from Harvard since being arrested in January 2020.

WORLD Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

    Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

  4. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  5. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol
Recommended
One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: Rescue team

One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: Rescue team
Biden says US prepared for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th shots

Biden says US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th shots
Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM
Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats
Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing
G7 condemns erosion of democracy in Hong Kong polls

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls
WORLD Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

A Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program was found guilty on all counts on Dec. 21.
ECONOMY Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $50 million loan to local lender Yapı Kredi for on-lending to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey under the EBRD’s flagship Women in Business programme, the development bank has announced.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.