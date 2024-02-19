Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' script sold at auction

Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' script sold at auction

LONDON
Harrison Fords Star Wars script sold at auction

An original draft "Star Wars" script left in a London apartment by "Han Solo" actor Harrison Ford sold at a U.K. auction for £10,795 ($13,600) on Feb. 17.

The script was used when Ford was in London for the filming of the first instalment of the epic saga, originally entitled "The Adventures Of Luke Starkiller," at Elstree Studios north of London.

The fourth draft of the screenplay, dating from March 15, 1976, was snapped up by an Austrian collector when it went under the hammer at Excalibur Auctions in Hertfordshire, north of London.

Ford left the script at the London flat he rented at the time along with shooting schedules, which sold for £4,826, and a letter from an agent or friend, which sold for £177.80.

The landlords renting the property found the items and kept them for decades.

The incomplete and unbound script contains revisions and introduces Han Solo on page 56.

The 1977 film catapulted Ford to international fame and he starred in sequels "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return Of The Jedi" (1983), before taking on the role again in "The Force Awakens" (2015).

Excalibur Auctions' auctioneer Jonathan Torode said this sale saw a new record set for a Star Wars script, "which shows how a personal link to the items is so enticing to Star Wars fans."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Short-term external debt at $174 billion

    Short-term external debt at $174 billion

  2. Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

    Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

  3. Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

    Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

  4. At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

    At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

  5. Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

    Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin
Recommended
Colman says swearing a wonderful seasoning of language

Colman says swearing a 'wonderful seasoning of language'
London Fashion Week show at British Museum irks Greece

London Fashion Week show at British Museum irks Greece
Rossinis ‘Mehmet II’ opera to premiere at AKM

Rossini's ‘Mehmet II’ opera to premiere at AKM
Oppenheimer hoping for glory at BAFTAs

'Oppenheimer' hoping for glory at BAFTAs
Eurovision rejects Israel ban over Gaza

Eurovision rejects Israel ban over Gaza
Decomposing whale creates super educational spectacle

Decomposing whale creates 'super educational' spectacle
WORLD Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

The relatives of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been refused access to his body for a third day, his team said Monday, saying his mother was "not allowed" into a morgue where it could be being held.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $174.4 billion at the end of December, indicating an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿