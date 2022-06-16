Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top NY court says

  • June 16 2022 07:00:00

Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top NY court says

NEW YORK
Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top NY court says

As intelligent as she is, Happy the elephant doesn’t meet the definition of a “person” and is therefore not being illegally confined in the Bronx Zoo, New York’s top court ruled on June 14 in a closely watched case for animal rights.

The state’s Court of Appeals 5-2 verdict against the habeas corpus proceeding filed by the Nonhuman Rights Project (NRP) means Happy will remain in her one-acre lot, where she has lived for 45 years, rather than moving to a much larger sanctuary.

NRP had contended Asian elephant, who was born in the wild in 1971, is an “extraordinarily cognitively complex and autonomous nonhuman” who should be “recognized as a legal person with the right to bodily liberty protected by the common law.”

It was the latest legal defeat for the organization, which has previously made similar petitions on behalf of other elephants as well as chimpanzees throughout the United States.

The majority decision, written by Chief Justice Janet DiFiore, acknowledged “no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion.”

But she affirmed the decisions of lower courts that previously heard the case, writing: “Because the writ of habeas corpus is intended to protect the liberty right of human beings to be free of unlawful confinement, it has no applicability to Happy, a nonhuman animal who is not a ’person’ subjected to illegal detention.”

“Granting legal personhood to a nonhuman animal in such a manner would have significant implications for the interactions of humans and animals in all facets of life, including risking the disruption of property rights, the agricultural industry (among others), and medical research efforts,” DiFiore added.

If such relief were granted to elephants, “What of dolphins or dogs? What about cows or pigs or chickens, species routinely confined in conditions far more restrictive than the elephant enclosure at the Bronx Zoo?”

Reacting to the news, NRP praised the two dissenting judges, and said their views, as well as the fact that the case was heard in New York’s highest court, represented hope for the cause in the future.

Justice Rowan Wilson wrote: “When the majority answers, ’No, animals cannot have rights,’ I worry for that animal, but I worry even more greatly about how that answer denies and denigrates the human capacity for understanding, empathy and compassion.”

Happy the elephant,

TURKEY Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan

Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

    Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

  2. Swedish, Finnish responses for NATO bid fail to fulfill Türkiye’s expectations: Çavuşoğlu

    Swedish, Finnish responses for NATO bid fail to fulfill Türkiye’s expectations: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Türkiye reacts against German spokesperson’s remark on Greece

    Türkiye reacts against German spokesperson’s remark on Greece

  4. Average Turk lives 58 out of 80 years life in good health: Expert

    Average Turk lives 58 out of 80 years life in good health: Expert

  5. Countdown starts for June 2023 polls: Erdoğan

    Countdown starts for June 2023 polls: Erdoğan
Recommended
Shares of BTS label tumble after band announces break

Shares of BTS label tumble after band announces break
Cutting tools found in mound

Cutting tools found in mound
Roman gate closed after bits of ancient stone fall off

Roman gate closed after bits of ancient stone fall off
Revisiting trauma with a child-refugee-turned artist

Revisiting trauma with a child-refugee-turned artist
‘Lightyear’ banned in 14 markets

‘Lightyear’ banned in 14 markets
Heard says online ‘hate and vitriol’ during Depp trial not ‘fair’

Heard says online ‘hate and vitriol’ during Depp trial not ‘fair’
WORLD Kevin Spacey due in UK court to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey due in UK court to face sexual assault charges

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was on Thursday due to appear at a London court, charged with four counts of sexual assault.

ECONOMY Gilead launches domestic products to local market

Gilead launches domestic products to local market

Gilead Sciences has launched its first domestic products to the local market with support of the Investment Office of the Presidency and in cooperation with Pharmactive.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.