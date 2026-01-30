‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter

‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter

ISTANBUL
‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter

An exhibition titled “With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu,” consisting of envelopes from letters exchanged between celebrated painter, writer and poet Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu and leading cultural figures and family friends of the period, has opened at Casa Botter.

According to a statement by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Culture, the exhibition was organized with contributions from İBB Culture and İBB Heritage.

The exhibition features envelopes dated between 1957 and 1974 that go beyond being mere historical documents, transforming into small canvases of Bedri Rahmi’s visual world. Abstract and near-abstract compositions, recurring forms, self-portrait silhouettes and fish motifs, as well as surfaces created with sand and various materials he used during his years in the United States, merge with traditional motifs, reflecting the artist’s distinctive visual language.

Visitors can also see a letter written by Fikret Mualla to Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu, along with the handwritten manuscript of Eyüboğlu’s poem “Zindanı Taştan Oyarlar,” widely known as “Yiğidim Aslanım,” written for poet Nazım Hikmet.

The addressed, undated or note-marked envelopes bear witness to correspondence between Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu and his wife Eren Eyüboğlu, his brother Sabahattin Eyüboğlu, his son Mehmet Hamdi Eyüboğlu, as well as prominent figures of the time including Fikret Mualla, Mustafa Pilevneli, Turan Erol, Mehmet Ali Cimcoz, Tosun Bayraktaroğlu and Ertuğrul Özakdemir.

The exhibition can be visited free of charge until March 29.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

    Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

  2. Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

    Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

  3. Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

    Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

  4. Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

    Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

  5. Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair

    Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Recommended
Extraordinary trove of ancient species found in China quarry

'Extraordinary' trove of ancient species found in China quarry
Countdown to opening day for Brussels new art museum

Countdown to opening day for Brussels' new art museum
Rose Byrne named Harvards Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Rose Byrne named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Syedra excavations get international support

Syedra excavations get international support
French Senate adopts bill to return colonial-era art

French Senate adopts bill to return colonial-era art
Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored

Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored
WORLD Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel on Jan. 30 said that it will reopen Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt in both directions over the weekend, allowing Palestinians to enter and leave the territory after nearly two years of closure.
ECONOMY Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trumps Fed pick

Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

Gold and silver prices dived Friday and European stock markets climbed as investors were left reassured by US President Donald Trump's pick to take over as head of the Federal Reserve.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿