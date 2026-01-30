Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

ISTANBUL
Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

Former football star Ümit Karan has applied to the prosecutor’s office to benefit from effective remorse provisions following his arrest in a wide-ranging narcotics investigation, local media reported on Jan. 30.

Karan was jailed pending trial earlier this month on charges of supplying narcotic or psychotropic substances to others as part of the ongoing probe.

The investigation has sent shockwaves through Türkiye’s entertainment and media sectors since late last year, with a growing list of high-profile figures detained. Those arrested include Mehmet Akif Ersoy, former editor-in-chief of private broadcaster Habertürk, news anchor Ela Rümeysa Cebeci, journalist Ebru Gülan and businessmen Mustafa Manaz and Ufuk Tetik, alongside former professional footballer Karan.

The Turkish media reported that Karan formally requested to give testimony under the effective remorse framework, which allows suspects to receive sentence reductions in exchange for substantial cooperation with authorities.

Karan has not yet given his statement but is expected to testify to prosecutors in the coming days as part of his request to benefit from the provision.

According to the Forensic Medicine Institute, drug tests conducted on Karan returned positive results in both blood and urine samples.

Depending on the scope and value of his testimony, prosecutors may recommend a reduction in sentence or his release pending trial.

The probe first became public when TV anchor Ersoy was arrested in December 2025. Following the operation, the anchor was dismissed from his post as editor-in-chief at Habertürk TV.

He has also faced allegations that he introduced women to men in his circle in order to gain professional and financial advantages and that suspects enabled drug use at their residences and supplied narcotics to women brought there.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

    Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

  2. Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

    Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

  3. Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

    Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

  4. Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

    Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

  5. Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair

    Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Recommended
Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
Türkiye seizes 460 mln euros in crypto as part of betting probe

Türkiye seizes 460 mln euros in crypto as part of betting probe
Erdoğan: Anti-terror bid should not be derailed by politics

Erdoğan: Anti-terror bid should not be derailed by politics
Türkiye offers facilitator role in Iran-US tension

Türkiye offers facilitator role in Iran-US tension
EuroLeague fines Israeli team 12,000 euros for abusive chants at Turkish coach

EuroLeague fines Israeli team 12,000 euros for abusive chants at Turkish coach
Erdoğan offers US-Iran mediation in call with Pezeshkian

Erdoğan offers US-Iran mediation in call with Pezeshkian
WORLD Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel on Jan. 30 said that it will reopen Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt in both directions over the weekend, allowing Palestinians to enter and leave the territory after nearly two years of closure.
ECONOMY Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trumps Fed pick

Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

Gold and silver prices dived Friday and European stock markets climbed as investors were left reassured by US President Donald Trump's pick to take over as head of the Federal Reserve.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿