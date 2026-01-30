French Senate adopts bill to return colonial-era art

French Senate adopts bill to return colonial-era art

PARIS
French Senate adopts bill to return colonial-era art

French senators adopted a bill on Wednesday to simplify the return of artworks looted during the colonial era to their countries of origin.

The draft legislation was unanimously approved by the upper house and will next be sent to the National Assembly lower house before it can become law.

France still has in its possession tens of thousands of artworks and other prized artefacts that it looted from its colonial empire.

President Emmanuel Macron has gone further than his predecessors in admitting past French abuses in Africa.

Speaking on a visit to the Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou shortly after taking office in 2017, Macron vowed that France would never again interfere in its former colonies and promised to facilitate the return of African cultural heritage within five years.

Former colonial powers in Europe have slowly been moving to send back some artworks obtained during their imperial conquests, but France is hindered by its current legislation.

The return of every item in the national collection must be voted on individually.

Designed to streamline the process, the bill under consideration specifically targets property acquired between 1815 and 1972.

"The idea is not to empty French museums, but to achieve authenticity in France's response, without denial or repentance, but in recognition of our history," said centrist Senator Catherine Morin-Desailly.

In 2025, France's parliament approved the return to Ivory Coast of a "talking drum" that colonial troops took from the Ebrie tribe in 1916.

France has been flooded with restitution demands, including from Algeria, Mali and Benin.

The restitution of looted artworks to Africa is one of the highlights of the "new relationship" Macron wanted to establish with the continent.

In 2023, France adopted two so-called framework laws to return objects in two categories: One for goods looted from Jewish families during World War II, and another for the repatriation of human remains from public collections.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

    Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

  2. Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

    Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

  3. Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

    Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

  4. Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

    Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

  5. Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair

    Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Recommended
Extraordinary trove of ancient species found in China quarry

'Extraordinary' trove of ancient species found in China quarry
‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter

‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter
Countdown to opening day for Brussels new art museum

Countdown to opening day for Brussels' new art museum
Rose Byrne named Harvards Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Rose Byrne named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Syedra excavations get international support

Syedra excavations get international support
Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored

Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored
WORLD Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel on Jan. 30 said that it will reopen Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt in both directions over the weekend, allowing Palestinians to enter and leave the territory after nearly two years of closure.
ECONOMY Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trumps Fed pick

Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

Gold and silver prices dived Friday and European stock markets climbed as investors were left reassured by US President Donald Trump's pick to take over as head of the Federal Reserve.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿