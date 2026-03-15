Shoes and clothing lead consumer complaints last year

Shoes and clothing lead consumer complaints last year

ANKARA
Shoes and clothing lead consumer complaints last year

Shoes, clothing and textile products topped the list of consumer complaints submitted to the Trade Ministry last year, followed by issues related to mobile subscriptions, credit card membership fees, mobile phones and internet services.

Consumers conveyed their grievances through various channels, including the presidential communication center (CİMER), e-Government, email and written applications.

In total, 223,101 complaints were lodged with the Ministry concerning defective goods and services, distance contracts, commercial advertising and unfair practices, warranty certificates, after-sales services and subscription agreements. Meanwhile, consumer arbitration committees received 907,515 applications, of which 849,143 were resolved. The value of disputed products reached 12.4 billion Turkish Liras ($281 million).

An analysis of complaints by product and service categories revealed that shoes, clothing and textiles accounted for the largest share, representing about 19.6 percent of all submissions.

These were followed by mobile subscriptions at 4.75 percent, credit card membership fees at 3.97 percent, furniture at 3.71 percent, mobile phones at 3.61 percent and internet subscriptions at 3.11 percent.

 

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