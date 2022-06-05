Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed champion

  • June 05 2022 11:07:00

Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed champion

MELBOURNE
Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed champion

Unbeaten American Devin Haney fought a “smart fight” to comfortably beat Australia’s George Kambosos on points Sunday and become the first undisputed lightweight world champion in modern boxing history.

Highly-rated WBC title holder Haney, a clear favorite, successfully defended his belt for a fifth time and in the process took the WBA, IBF and WBO straps off Kambosos with a unanimous verdict in Melbourne.

Victory made him the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1992 and the first in the four-belt era, which began in 2004.

Kambosos was undone by Haney’s sensational speed, instinct and relentless left jab that frustrated the Australian who struggled to land enough big blows.

It was a defensive masterclass by the American, whose slick skills and tactical nous won the day in front of a 41,000-strong pro-Kambosos crowd at an electric Marvel Stadium.

All three judges scored in Haney’s favor, 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110.

“This is a dream come true,” said Haney, who got a big boost on the eve of the fight when his father and lead trainer Bill was granted an 11th-hour visa after initially being denied entry to Australia over a three-decades-old drugs conviction.

“I knew this was a big moment, it would have hurt me to win this without my dad so I’m glad he was here in my corner.

“I was comfortable,” added the 23-year-old. “I was sticking to the game plan to hit and not get hit. I fought a smart fight. I handicapped him of his best things.”

Victory in the 135-pound limit fight stretched his phenomenal record to 28-0 with 15 KOs while Kambosos, 28, suffered his first professional defeat in 21 bouts since making his professional debut in 2013.

The win elevates Haney to an exclusive club of fighters.

He is only the eighth boxer to hold all four belts from the major sanctioning bodies, WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO, at the same time.

There was a rematch clause in the fight contract and Haney vowed: “I will be back.”

TURKEY Prominent Turkish cartoonist dies at 61

Prominent Turkish cartoonist dies at 61
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  2. Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

    Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

  3. Speed limits on highways increased starting July

    Speed limits on highways increased starting July

  4. Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

    Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

  5. McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

    McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
Recommended
French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon
Mane hints at leaving Liverpool

Mane hints at leaving Liverpool
Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter
Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene
Ancelotti keeps calm amid the storm to make Real Madrid champion again

Ancelotti keeps calm amid the storm to make Real Madrid champion again
Swiatek racks up 31st straight win

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win
WORLD North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

North Korea test-fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion.

ECONOMY Beijing to reopen workplaces as Covid-19 curbs ease

Beijing to reopen workplaces as Covid-19 curbs ease

Beijing will gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions this week, city officials said on Sunday.  

SPORTS French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek says that she has “no expectations” for Wimbledon despite taking her winning streak to 35 matches by securing a second French Open title.