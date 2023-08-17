Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

ANKARA
Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Following deliberations by the Supreme Military Council, handover ceremonies have been conducted at the land and air forces commands to formalize the new assignments within the command structure.

The Defense Ministry unveiled that Gen. Musa Avsever, the retired Land Forces commander, transferred his responsibilities to Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

A statement issued by the ministry's social media account conveyed the sentiments of Defense Minister Güler, who was in attendance at the ceremony. Güler extended his well-wishes to Avsever, hoping for his prosperity and contentment in the new phase of life, and wished Bayraktaroğlu success in his new post.

Güler further participated in another handover event, which formally relinquished the responsibilities of Gen. Atilla Gülan, the retired Air Force Commander, to Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu.

Subsequently, the minister proceeded to the General Staff headquarters to convey his best wishes to Gen. Metin Gürak, the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff.

Turkish, Army,

TÜRKIYE Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Handover ceremonies mark changes in military
LATEST NEWS

  1. Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

    Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

  2. Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

    Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

  3. Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

    Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

  4. NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

    NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

  5. Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'

    Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'
Recommended
Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary
Country breaks temperature record as wildfires continue

Country breaks temperature record as wildfires continue
Expert warns parents on ‘catfishing’ children trend

Expert warns parents on ‘catfishing’ children trend
Germany leads in rejecting Turks visa applications

Germany leads in rejecting Turks' visa applications
Investigation launched into fashion shoot in mosque amid debate

Investigation launched into fashion shoot in mosque amid debate
Elderly profile survey of Türkiye to be conducted: Minister

Elderly profile survey of Türkiye to be conducted: Minister
WORLD NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO has göne into cleanup mode in the wake of a debate over a senior official’s suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.
ECONOMY Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Despite all global financial problems, the Turkish economy is forecast to grow by 4.5 percent in 2023, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to continue to take measures for monetary tightening.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.