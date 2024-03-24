19 Palestinians killed in Gaza aid queue

GAZA STRIP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported an initial death toll of nine, and the Hamas press office later issued a statement raising it to 19.

“The Israeli occupation commits a massacre, killing 19 and injuring 23 civilians while thousands of citizens were waiting for flour and aid near Al-Kuwait roundabout,” the Gaza Media Office said on Saturday in a recent statement.

The Israeli occupation army tank fire and shells killed and wounded Palestinians that were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout" on the outskirts of Gaza City, a health ministry statement said.

The health ministry also highlighted that at least 32,142 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 72 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 74,412 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.