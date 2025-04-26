Hamas official says group open to freeing hostages, five-year truce in Gaza

Hamas official says group open to freeing hostages, five-year truce in Gaza

GAZA CITY
Hamas official says group open to freeing hostages, five-year truce in Gaza

Hamas is open to an agreement to end the Gaza war that would include the one-time release of all remaining hostages and a five-year cessation of hostilities, an official from the Palestinian group said Saturday.

"Hamas is ready for an exchange of prisoners in a single batch and a truce for five years," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as a delegation from his group was set to meet mediators in Cairo later in the day.

On April 17, Hamas, which opposes a "partial" ceasefire agreement, rejected an Israeli proposal that included a 45-day truce in exchange for the return of 10 living hostages.

The group has consistently demanded that a truce agreement must lead to the end of the war, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a prisoner exchange, and the immediate and sufficient entry of humanitarian aid into the war-battered Palestinian territory.

Israel, for its part, demands the return of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza -- the latter being a "red line" for the Islamist movement.

The war was triggered by Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the death of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

Of the 251 people taken hostage that day, 58 are still being held in Gaza, including 34 who are dead, according to the Israeli army.

A truce from January 19 to March 17 allowed the return of 33 hostages to Israel, including eight who were deceased, in exchange for the release of about 1,800 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

According to figures published by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, at least 2,062 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli offensive resumed on March 18, bringing the total death toll in Gaza to 51,439 since the start of the war.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

    Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

  2. Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

    Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

  3. 50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

    50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

  4. Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

    Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

  5. Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling

    Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling
Recommended
Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks
Huge crowds flock to Vatican for Pope Franciss funeral

Huge crowds flock to Vatican for Pope Francis's funeral
Indian army says new exchange of gunfire with Pakistan

Indian army says new exchange of gunfire with Pakistan
Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal very close after new Kremlin talks

Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal 'very close' after new Kremlin talks
Talks between Putin, US envoy Witkoff ‘constructive, useful’: Kremlin

Talks between Putin, US envoy Witkoff ‘constructive, useful’: Kremlin
WORLD Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met briefly in St. Peter's basilica on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican on Saturday in their first encounter since a White House clash as the U.S. president pushes the Ukrainian leader to make a peace deal with Russia.
ECONOMY Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce its absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90 percent by 2045, the company has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿