Greece to extend fence along entire Turkish border

Greece to extend fence along entire Turkish border

ATHENS
Greece to extend fence along entire Turkish border

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shas that Athens will expand its border fence along the Meriç River, also knowns as Evros, to span the full length of the country’s land frontier with Türkiye, reinforcing what he described as a long-term strategy to secure Greece’s borders.

Speaking during a visit to the flood-hit Evros region and later at his New Democracy party’s pre-congress gathering in Alexandroupoli, Mitsotakis reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the barrier.

“The fence will cover the whole of Evros, so that we are permanently secure against any threat,” he said, calling the expansion a strategic choice.

The premier added that additional border guards and surveillance cameras would be deployed to the area, though he did not specify a timeline.

The land border was the scene of heightened tensions in 2020, when tens of thousands of migrants gathered on the Turkish side in an attempt to cross into Greece.

Citing the events of 2019, Mitsotakis said Greece had chosen at the time to shield its borders from what he called a “hybrid threat” originating from Türkiye, using available intelligence to avert what he described as potentially dramatic consequences for both Greece and Europe.

“We made the decision to build a fence. Is Europe not giving us money? We will build it ourselves. And we built it and we will continue it,” he said.

According to United Nations data, 1,100 of the 3,090 people who have entered Greece irregularly so far this year crossed via the Evros land border. In 2023, roughly 7,000 of the 41,700 migrants who reached Greece entered through the same region.

Ankara and international human rights organizations have repeatedly accused Greece of carrying out illegal pushbacks of asylum-seekers, arguing that such practices breach international law and humanitarian principles by putting vulnerable individuals, including women and children, at risk.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have undertaken dangerous crossings of the Aegean Sea in hopes of reaching northern and western Europe. Many have died when overcrowded or unseaworthy boats sank or capsized during the journey.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

    EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

  2. Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

    Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

  3. Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future

    Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future

  4. Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

    Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

  5. Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

    Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial
Recommended
US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll
Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions
UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens

UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens
Zelensky says next Russia meeting soon after Geneva talks end

Zelensky says next Russia meeting soon after Geneva talks end
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill at least 5

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill at least 5
Iran urges US to drop excessive demands to reach deal

Iran urges US to drop 'excessive demands' to reach deal
WORLD US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel "due to safety risks," adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.
ECONOMY EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

The European Union will implement a mammoth trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc while waiting for a top court's ruling on its legality, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿