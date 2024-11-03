Hamas, Fatah discuss post-war Gaza in Cairo talks

CAIRO

Senior officials from Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas met in Cairo on Nov. 2 to discuss forming a committee to manage Gaza’s governance in the aftermath of the war, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV has quoted a security source as saying.

Facilitated by Egypt, the talks are part of broader mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and improve humanitarian aid access to the war-torn enclave.

The meeting marks the latest attempt to address Gaza’s future leadership, following a previous Cairo meeting last month between leaders from Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah.

Israel has expressed strong opposition to any post-war governance role for Hamas in Gaza, while also expressing skepticism over the Palestinian Authority taking charge.

Mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and the United States, have so far been unsuccessful in negotiating a truce that would halt the fighting and facilitate the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas, along with thousands of Palestinians detained by Israel.

Hamas, however, has urged for an end to the hostilities, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue its operations until Hamas is dismantled.

Meanwhile, Hamas official Izzat al-Risheq dismissed proposals of limited truces as “smokescreens."

"We are positively open to any proposals or ideas that ensure the cessation of aggression and the withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza," he said in a statement.

In a further escalation, Islamic Jihad, an ally of Hamas, claimed responsibility for rocket fire into Israel's Sderot, Mefalsim and other nearby areas late on Nov. 2. The Israeli military confirmed two projectiles from Gaza landed in open areas without causing injuries.

Hamas announced in July it had signed an agreement in Beijing with 12 other Palestinian organizations, including Fatah, to work together for "national unity."

The groups agreed to set up an "interim national reconciliation government" to govern post-war Gaza.

Hamas and Fatah have been bitter rivals since the former's fighters ejected Fatah from the Gaza Strip after deadly clashes that followed its victory in a 2006 election.

Fatah controls the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.