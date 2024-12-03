Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza

CAIRO
Palestinian group Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party have agreed to create a committee to jointly run post-war Gaza, negotiators from both sides said on Tuesday.

Under the plan, which needs Abbas's approval, the committee would be composed of 10 to 15 non-partisan figures with authority on matters related to the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, according to a draft of the proposal.

Following talks in Cairo brokered by Egypt, the two rival factions agreed the committee would administer the Palestinian side of the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt, the territory's only crossing not shared with Israel.

Fatah's delegation, led by central party committee member Azzam al-Ahmad, would return on Tuesday to Ramallah to seek Abbas's final approval, negotiators from both sides told media.

The Hamas delegation was headed by politburo member Khalil al-Hayya.

The initiative comes at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United States together with Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar to end the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government repeatedly expressed strong opposition to the Palestinian Authority playing any role in the Gaza Strip after the war.

This move came after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump warned Gaza militants of massive repercussions if hostages are not released by the time he takes office.

"If the hostages are not released prior to Jan. 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

