Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for first Friday prayers after years

ISTANBUL

Hagia Sophia has reopened today for Islamic worship for the first time in 86 years with an inaugural Friday prayer.



Carpets have been rolled out inside the former museum, with before the first Friday prayer in Turkey’s modern history.



Shades of duck-head green color were used in the carpet, which included 17th century Ottoman motifs.



The floor of the historical structure is covered with carpet, as it is intended not to harm the historical texture and architecture of the building.



Paintings, depictions and mosaics were closed with a system of curtains during prayers.



As Ali Erbaş, the head of Turkey’s top religious body, will lead the first Friday prayer, two imams and four muezzins have been assigned to serve on other days.



Meanwhile, a wide range of security measures were taken around Hagia Sophia and the main arteries of the historical peninsula of Istanbul for the first Islamic worship.



“We encourage our guests not to bring handbags and backpacks with them so that the transition can be made quickly and easily at the search points,” Yerlikaya noted.



The architectural treasure, which is among Turkey’s top tourism destinations, will also be open to domestic and foreign tourists free of charge.



Hagia Sophia was used as a church for centuries under the rule of the Byzantine Empire and turned into a mosque following its conquest of Istanbul in 1453.



In 1935, Hagia Sophia was turned into a museum.



On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree and this move paved the way for its use again as a mosque.