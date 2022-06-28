Hadid sisters to come to Bodrum for business trip

MUĞLA

The world’s leading top models, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, also known as the “Hadid sisters,” will be making a business trip to the Aegean tourism hub Bodrum in August.

According to local reports, world-renowned French luxury fashion house Chanel has invited the Hadid sisters to participate in the launching assembly of the brand’s Bodrum branch.

The fee the sisters will be paid was not mentioned. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bella and Gigi Hadid are two of the most sought-after and highly-paid models on the planet.

Bella Hadid is an American fashion model who has a net worth of $25 million.

Born in 1996, Bella Hadid was voted “Model of the Year” by industry professionals for Models.com in 2016.

Her elder sister, Gigi, is one of the top 50 models in the world. Also a reality television star, she has a net worth of $29 million. She is one of the highest-paid models across the globe, making $9 million to $10 million per year thanks to contracts with luxury brands.