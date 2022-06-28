Hadid sisters to come to Bodrum for business trip

  • June 28 2022 07:00:00

Hadid sisters to come to Bodrum for business trip

MUĞLA
Hadid sisters to come to Bodrum for business trip

The world’s leading top models, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, also known as the “Hadid sisters,” will be making a business trip to the Aegean tourism hub Bodrum in August.

According to local reports, world-renowned French luxury fashion house Chanel has invited the Hadid sisters to participate in the launching assembly of the brand’s Bodrum branch.

The fee the sisters will be paid was not mentioned. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bella and Gigi Hadid are two of the most sought-after and highly-paid models on the planet.

Bella Hadid is an American fashion model who has a net worth of $25 million.

Born in 1996, Bella Hadid was voted “Model of the Year” by industry professionals for Models.com in 2016.

Her elder sister, Gigi, is one of the top 50 models in the world. Also a reality television star, she has a net worth of $29 million. She is one of the highest-paid models across the globe, making $9 million to $10 million per year thanks to contracts with luxury brands.

Muğla, Türkiye,

TURKEY Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert

Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert
MOST POPULAR

  1. Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

    Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

  2. Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

    Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

  3. Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

    Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

  4. Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

    Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

  5. Türkiye asks extradition of 45 terrorists from Finland, Sweden

    Türkiye asks extradition of 45 terrorists from Finland, Sweden
Recommended
Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert

Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert
Secret Power wins Türkiye’s most prestigious horse race

Secret Power wins Türkiye’s most prestigious horse race
Benthos return to Marmara Sea

Benthos return to Marmara Sea
Number of total vehicles in Türkiye reaches 26 million

Number of total vehicles in Türkiye reaches 26 million
COVID-19 vaccine founders to begin studies on cancer in Türkiye

COVID-19 vaccine founders to begin studies on cancer in Türkiye
Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk
WORLD More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.

ECONOMY UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite

UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite

Britain is ramping up a feud with the European Union by pressing on with a plan to rip up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal it signed with the bloc.

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.