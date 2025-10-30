Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

United Nations head Antonio Guterres will be awarded Türkiye’s Atatürk International Peace Award, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Oct. 29, marking the prestigious honor after a 25-year hiatus.

The honor was part of the 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards, which recognize distinguished figures for their contributions to science, art and culture.

During a Republic Day ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said the awards reflect Türkiye’s “commitment to artistic excellence, scientific achievement and cultural identity.”

“In a significant international recognition, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be presented with the Atatürk International Peace Award,” Erdoğan said, praising Guterres’ “diplomatic efforts and commitment to global peace initiatives” during his tenure at the U.N.

Among the domestic recipients, academic Süleyman Seyfi Öğün received the award in the Science and Culture category, Yalçın Gökçebağ was honored for Painting and composer Yalçın Tura for Music.

Archaeologist Fahri Işık earned the Anatolian Archaeology award for his work advancing knowledge of Türkiye’s ancient heritage, while state-run Anadolu Agency's photojournalist Ali Jadallah was recognized in the Photography category for his documentation of life in Gaza.

The Atatürk International Peace Award was established in 1986 to honor individuals and organizations contributing to global peace, in line with modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s principle, “Peace at home, peace in the world.”

