Gürlek case seeks over 7 years in prison for İmamoğlu

ISTANBUL

Prosecutors have sought a prison sentence of up to seven years and four months for ousted Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu over remarks he made criticizing Istanbul’s chief prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

İmamoğlu appeared before a judge on June 16 for the second hearing in a case alleging he insulted and threatened Gürlek.

The case stems from a Jan. 20 speech in which İmamoğlu criticized Gürlek over legal actions against main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) youth wing leader Cem Aydın.

"The chief prosecutor, I am telling you ... We will uproot the mind that governs you from the minds of this nation to save even your children from these treatments," the mayor said. "We will uproot it so that no one will come to your children's doorstep."

The indictment is seeking a prison sentence ranging from two years and eight months to seven years and four months for İmamoğlu, citing charges of insulting and threatening a public official and targeting individuals involved in anti-terror efforts. Prosecutors have also requested that the mayor be banned from politics.

CHP leader Özgür Özel and several party members were present at the hearing, where İmamoğlu delivered a courtroom statement.

"We are not being tried. We are being directly punished with the slander of people with criminal pasts," he said. "My image, my voice, my social media are banned, but you will not be able to erase me from the hearts of this nation."

İmamoğlu said the charges were politically motivated and linked to his presidential candidacy.

The court adjourned the hearing until July 16 to allow defense lawyers additional time to prepare.

İmamoğlu was removed from office and arrested in a corruption probe in March on the same day he was declared CHP's presidential candidate for the next elections.

Meanwhile, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan were set to formally request a visit to İmamoğlu at Silivri Prison.

A party delegation was also expected to meet with former Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, former Van Mayor Bekir Kaya and Gezi Park case detainee Can Atalay during their prison visit.