Gunshots fired at YRP campaign bus in Istanbul

Gunshots fired at YRP campaign bus in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Gunshots fired at YRP campaign bus in Istanbul

Shots were fired at a campaign bus belonging to the New Welfare Party (YRP) in Istanbul's Arnavutköy district on March 9, but no one was injured in the attack.

The incident occurred in the Hadımköy neighborhood as the YRP bus awaited the opening of a local election coordination center.

Three shots were fired by unidentified individuals, one striking the driver's side window and shattering the glass. Levent Selçuk, the driver who was in the vehicle at the time, escaped unharmed.

Abdurrezzak İlbey, the YRP's candidate for Arnavutköy in the polls slated for March 31, arrived at the scene with police and "strongly condemned" the attack.

An investigation into the incident was launched.

Mehmet Altınöz, the YRP's Istanbul mayoral candidate, issued a statement calling on Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Istanbul Governor Davut Gül to swiftly apprehend the attackers. "We will remain on the ground regardless of the source of this attack," he said.

YRP leader Fatih Erbakan also denounced "the attackers who attempted to provoke the election environment."

gunshots,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek

Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek

    Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek

  2. Korea starts procedures to suspend licences of 4,900 striking doctors

    Korea starts procedures to suspend licences of 4,900 striking doctors

  3. UK announces $128 million security funding for Muslim sites

    UK announces $128 million security funding for Muslim sites

  4. Germany braces for new week of strikes in rail, air travel

    Germany braces for new week of strikes in rail, air travel

  5. Europe must do more against 'catastrophic' climate risks: EU

    Europe must do more against 'catastrophic' climate risks: EU
Recommended
CHP issues anti-discrimination pledge after Köksals remarks

CHP issues anti-discrimination pledge after Köksal's remarks
Erdoğan vows to fix İzmirs deficiencies after polls

Erdoğan vows to 'fix İzmir's deficiencies' after polls
Ankara responds to Israeli accusations against Erdoğan

Ankara responds to Israeli accusations against Erdoğan
Erdoğan unveils plans for southern Türkiyes development

Erdoğan unveils plans for southern Türkiye's development
CHP mayor candidates DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate
İmamoğlu confident ahead of polls, dismisses plan B

İmamoğlu confident ahead of polls, dismisses 'plan B'
WORLD Korea starts procedures to suspend licences of 4,900 striking doctors

Korea starts procedures to suspend licences of 4,900 striking doctors

South Korea said Monday it had started procedures to suspend the medical licences of 4,900 junior doctors who have resigned and stopped working to protest government medical training reforms, causing healthcare chaos.
ECONOMY Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek

Volatility in FX market temporary, says Şimşek

The recent volatility in the FX market should be viewed as temporary, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to maintain “sound” policies.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿