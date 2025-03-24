Gunmen, other suspects nabbed over Iraqi consulate attack in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have apprehended a total of 12 suspects linked to the March 21 assault on the Iraqi Consulate General building in Istanbul, following a traffic accident during the assailants' escape, the security sources announced on March 24.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 21, two individuals on motorcycles discharged rounds from long-barreled firearms at the consulate in the Şişli district.

The assailants fired nine shots before fleeing the scene on the motorbike. While no casualties were reported, several bullets struck the consulate building.

In the course of their investigation, police discovered that the perpetrators were involved in a traffic accident while evading capture.

The crash, which occurred on a highway in the northern part of the city, resulted in injuries to two individuals, who were subsequently identified as the gunmen.

One of the attackers has been identified only by the initials Ömer Ç., while the second, a minor under 18, is referred to by the initials S.H.

Further inquiries led law enforcement to a cell house in the Silivri district.

Additionally, on March 23, three more suspects — one of whom was also a minor — were detained in the western province of İzmir due to their alleged involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile, seven others, accused of masterminding the attack, inciting violence and aiding in the suspects' escape, were apprehended in Şişli.

In total, 12 individuals, including three minors, have been taken into custody.

Searches conducted at various locations uncovered a long-barreled rifle believed to have been used in the attack, a stolen motorcycle that facilitated the assailants' getaway and a vehicle linked to the militant network.

Authorities did not provide further information on the suspects' affiliations or underlying motives.

In the aftermath of the attack, Ankara condemned the assault and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Iraqi diplomatic missions in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the southeastern city of Gaziantep, emphasizing that Turkish authorities remain in close coordination with their Iraqi counterparts.