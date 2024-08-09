Gümüşler Monastery home to ‘Laughing Virgin Mary’ fresco

NİĞDE
Gümüşler Monastery in the central Anatolian province of Niğde, which also houses a church with paintings of Jesus, the Virgin Mary and prominent figures from the early days of Christianity, draws attention with its fresco of the “Laughing Virgin Mary.”

The monastery, which was built between the eighth and 12th centuries in the town of Gümüşler, located 6 kilometers from the city center, contains rock-carved priest rooms, a kitchen, storage jars, a two-story underground city and secret compartments for hiding in case of emergency.

The "Laughing Virgin Mary" fresco, known to be the only example in Anatolia and drawn on the wall of the church, daws numerous visitors with its distinctive depiction.

The announcement of Jesus' birth, the washing of Jesus by his nannies, the presentation of gifts to Jesus, the introduction of Jesus to the saints by Mary and the greetings of God by the archangels Gabriel and Michael to Jesus are also depicted in frescoes.

Niğde Governor Vahit Çelik said that rock-carved the monastery has a courtyard with a diameter of 15 meters and a height of 14 meters, and that it is the only one in the region with this feature.

Noting that church monasteries in the Cappadocia region are generally built with a kitchen and a dining hall, Çelik emphasized that the Gümüşler Monastery is a square-shaped, open courtyard and single structure.

"On the north side, there is a church with the 'Laughing Virgin Mary' figure. At the same time, there is an area of ​​approximately 1.5 kilometers of settlement outside this monastery. In this sense, Niğde is a very important city in the Cappadocia region and Gümüşler Monastery is one of the most important tourist assets​."

Stating that the fresco, restored by British restorer Michael Gough in 1963, is located on the church wall, Çelik said, “There is a two-story underground city on the outside of the monastery. It is thought to have been built between the eighth and 12th centuries A.D. Part of it was previously used as a kitchen. Part of it was used as a cellar. Gümüşler Monastery is unique in terms of both its structure and historical characteristics.”

