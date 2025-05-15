Guinea's junta revokes dozens of mining concessions

Guinea's junta revokes dozens of mining concessions

PARIS
Guineas junta revokes dozens of mining concessions

Guinea's junta has scrapped dozens of companies' mining concessions, according to a decree broadcast on state television.

The cancellations affect more than 50 permits for extracting gold, bauxite, diamonds and graphite, according to the junta-issued decree, which offered no reason for the decision.

Since coming to power in a September 2021 coup, junta leader Mamady Doumbouya has sought greater control over the lucrative mining sector.

Oumar Totiya Barry, a mining sector researcher, said the permits were going unused.

"Most of the companies concerned were not developing or exploiting the concessions that had been allocated to them," he told AFP.

This month, the junta cancelled concessions granted to two local extractors, Guiter Mining and Kebo Energy SA, a day after ordering permits to be withdrawn from companies that do not comply with the country's mining code.

It has also given foreign companies until the end of May to submit proposals and timetables for building refineries that would ensure the mineral bauxite is locally processed.

Despite its abundant natural resources, Guinea remains one of the world's poorest countries, with the spoils of its extractive industries unequally distributed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

    Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

  2. US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

    US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

  3. Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

    Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

  4. German government divided on Trump's NATO defense spending target

    German government divided on Trump's NATO defense spending target

  5. Rubio arrives in Istanbul to attend Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations

    Rubio arrives in Istanbul to attend Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations
Recommended
Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year
US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry
Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln
German government divided on Trumps NATO defense spending target

German government divided on Trump's NATO defense spending target
Türkiye to expand investments, trade ties with Uzbekistan

Türkiye to expand investments, trade ties with Uzbekistan
WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants
Central government budget deficit narrows to $4.5 billion

Central government budget deficit narrows to $4.5 billion
WORLD Rubio arrives in Istanbul to attend Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations

Rubio arrives in Istanbul to attend Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Istanbul on Friday morning to attend peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as hosted by Türkiye.

ECONOMY Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's economy contracted 0.2 percent between January and March, the first quarterly drop in a year, according to cabinet office data released on May 16.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿