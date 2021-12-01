Gucci heirs threaten legal action over Ridley Scott film

  • December 01 2021 07:00:00

Gucci heirs threaten legal action over Ridley Scott film

ROME
Gucci heirs threaten legal action over Ridley Scott film

The heirs of Italian fashion house Gucci on Nov. 29 threatened to take legal action over Ridley Scott’s new film “House of Gucci” for depicting members of the family as “hooligans.”

Based on a book by Sara Gay Forden, “House of Gucci” is about the dissolution of the Gucci dynasty. Their reign over the eponymous leather goods and fashion house lasted only three generations. But as any new money
family knows, by the time the third generation takes over, usually no one is left to remember a time when there wasn’t extraordinary wealth and privilege.

The movie, which is already picking up an Oscar buzz, stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of having fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) assassinated in the 1990s.

“The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative to protect their name and image, and those of their loved ones,” said a letter signed by founder Aldo Gucci’s heirs, published by Italy’s ANSA news agency.

The film is directed by British director Ridley Scott, who has created some of the most iconic movies of the past 40 years, including “Blade Runner,” “Alien,” “Gladiator” and “Thelma and Louise.”

The letter said the family was particularly offended by the depiction of Reggiani, “a woman definitively convicted of ordering the murder of Maurizio Gucci... as a victim.”

And it complained that Aldo Gucci and relatives were portrayed as “hooligans, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

The Gucci family has not been involved with the fashion house since the 1990s. The luxury brand is currently owned by the French group Kering.

The film premiered in Britain earlier in November, and will be released in Italy on Dec. 16.

WORLD WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

    Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

  2. Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

    Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

  3. Experts urge vigilance amid emergence of new virus strain

    Experts urge vigilance amid emergence of new virus strain

  4. Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

    Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

  5. Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

    Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court
Recommended
Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar

Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar
‘Tired Storks House’ hosts storks unable to migrate

‘Tired Storks House’ hosts storks unable to migrate
New art space opens in Istanbul

New art space opens in Istanbul
Thirty rhinos relocated to Rwanda in a Boeing 747

Thirty rhinos relocated to Rwanda in a Boeing 747
Pera Museum exhibitions focus on Byzantine

Pera Museum exhibitions focus on Byzantine
Films on sustainable living available online

Films on sustainable living available online
WORLD WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

The WHO said on Nov. 30 that those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who are also vulnerable to the disease, including over-60s, should put off travel to areas with community transmission.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Soaring energy prices took eurozone inflation to its highest rate on record in November, official data showed on Nov. 30, challenging the European Central Bank’s resistance to tightening monetary policy earlier than planned.
SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.