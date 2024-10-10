Growing investor interest shows ‘we are on right track’: Şimşek

DOHA

The economic program the government is implementing is working, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that growing interest in Türkiye is an indication that “we are on the right track."

Şimşek made those comments after a meeting with investors in Doha on Oct. 9, where he also held talks with government officials, including Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) CEO Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud.

They discussed bilateral trade and commercial ties.

Later, Şimşek attended a meeting organized under the “Invest in Türkiye” program, where the minister talked about Türkiye’s economic targets, the new economic policies, reforms under the medium-term program and strategies to boost foreign direct investments.

“I met with Qatar's leading businesspeople and entrepreneurs from many sectors and explained the stability and reform program we are implementing in Türkiye… The program is really yielding results,” Şimşek told state-run Anadolu Agency, adding that there were over 250 high-level participants.

“This shows the interest in the Turkish economy. The fact that this interest increased significantly compared to the previous year shows that we are on the right track,” Şimşek said.

Şimşek yesterday traveled to Kuwait for talks with officials, including Finance Minister and Nura Suleiman al-Fassam and CEO of the Kuwait Investment Authority Ghanem Suleiman al-Ghenaiman.

Şimşek was also scheduled to attend an investors meeting in Kuwait before heading back to Türkiye.