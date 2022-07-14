Grocery opened for disabled in rehabilitation center

MUĞLA – Demirören News Agency

A grocery store has been opened in a rehabilitation center in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Fethiye district for the disabled people to adapt to social life.

With the grocery store opened in the rehabilitation center by the provincial directorate of Family and Social Services in Muğla, it was aimed to ensure that the disabled people, who spend the Eid holiday apart from their families in the center are happy, according to the officials.

The joy of our people with disabilities is worth everything, we will continue to be by their side, said Osman Toprakçı, the head of the provincial directorate.

“An unimpeded grocery store has been opened in the Unimpeded Life Care, Rehabilitation and Family Counseling Center so that our individuals with disabilities staying in the center can experience the holiday atmosphere during the Eid al-Adha,” said the provincial directorate on its Twitter account.

“With the store, it is aimed that our individuals with disabilities shop independently, adapt to social life, and gain awareness about the concept of money.”

The Family and Social Services Ministry has been working on a national plan to help disabled people more and to detect the risks that can cause new disabilities in the future, daily Milliyet has reported on Jan. 18.

The name of the program is “family-based early intervention system for children with disabilities.”

Within the scope of the program, officials will analyze such risks concerning local consanguineous marriages, family’s genetic disorders, and lack of nutrition during pregnancy.

The cases of premature births, poverty, migration and bad living conditions will also be monitored. The ministry aims to reduce risks for disabilities with early diagnosis and interventions, the daily reported.