Green Turkish universities listed, daily awarded

ISTANBUL

Three Turkish universities have entered UI GreenMetric’s “2021 World’s Most Sustainable Universities Top 100 List” for their efforts on ecology, while a Turkish newspaper has been announced as “the best environmental daily” in 2021 for its news about environmental awareness.

UI GreenMetric, an annual international ranking of the sustainability performance of world universities, listed Istanbul Technical University as the 57th “green and eco-friendly” university.

Istanbul’s Özyeğin University and Erciyes University from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri are the other two Turkish universities that entered the top-100 universities list.

Meanwhile, the ÇEVKO Foundation announced the winners of this year’s Green Dot Awards in all categories.

Turkish daily Milliyet was declared the “green daily of 2021” for its news raising environmental conscience.

Gökhan Karakaş, a Milliyet reporter got the award for the newspapers’ publications about wildfires, global warming, floods in Turkey and the country’s drying lakes.

“The daily pushes hard to protect the richness of Anatolia and sees it a responsibility to publish the striking reality of global warming,” Karakaş said in the online award ceremony.

He also reminded how mankind rantipoles while the sources of the earth shrink.

The foundation also awarded nine students from seven Turkish universities for their works to protect the environment.