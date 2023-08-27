Greek top diplomat due in Ankara for talks on bilateral, regional issues

Greek top diplomat due in Ankara for talks on bilateral, regional issues

ANKARA
Greek top diplomat due in Ankara for talks on bilateral, regional issues

Alamy Photo

Türkiye has announced the visit by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis to Ankara as ties between the two neighboring countries started to improve especially after the establishment of new governments in both nations.

Gerapetritis will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Sept. 5 as the guest of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, informed the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a written statement on Aug. 27.

“The two Ministers will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues,” it added.

Ankara and Athens have been exchanging warm messages in the last period with shared commitment to bettering ties and deepening bilateral cooperation. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had met on the margins of the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July where they agreed to hold the high-level Turkish-Greek cooperation meeting in Thessaloniki this fall. It is expected to be realized in October.

In Ankara, the two ministers are expected to discuss the preparations of the cooperation meeting which will cover all the aspects of bilateral economic, trade, transportation, energy and other issues.

Türkiye and Greece have long been at odds over overlapping claims on maritime boundaries in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. With the normalization of ties, both sides are issuing softer messages over these problems and underline the need for dialogue to resolve them.

Fidan and Gerapetritis are expected to highlight these issues during their meeting. The Cyprus problem and other regional issues, particularly the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine will also be on their agenda.

The normalization process has been much more visible and effective following Greece’s assistance to Türkiye following the devastating earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in February in southern Türkiye.

Diplomacy, diplomat,

TÜRKIYE Russia says it has confirmed Prigozhin died in the plane crash

Russia says it has confirmed Prigozhin died in the plane crash
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says it has confirmed Prigozhin died in the plane crash

    Russia says it has confirmed Prigozhin died in the plane crash

  2. Greek top diplomat due in Ankara for talks on bilateral, regional issues

    Greek top diplomat due in Ankara for talks on bilateral, regional issues

  3. İYİ Party to contest local elections independently

    İYİ Party to contest local elections independently

  4. Ankara slams arson attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus

    Ankara slams arson attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus

  5. UN experts challenge Aramco over climate change

    UN experts challenge Aramco over climate change
Recommended
Ankara slams arson attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus

Ankara slams arson attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus
Turkish top diplomat in Ukraine for talks on grain deal

Turkish top diplomat in Ukraine for talks on grain deal
Turkish, US top advisers hold phone talk

Turkish, US top advisers hold phone talk
US officials pledge efforts to facilitate F16 sale to Türkiye

US officials pledge efforts to facilitate F16 sale to Türkiye
Earthquake survivor denied visa to visit son in Austria

Earthquake survivor denied visa to visit son in Austria
Erdoğan backs Ukraines territorial integrity against Crimea annexation

Erdoğan backs Ukraine's territorial integrity against Crimea annexation
WORLD Greek authorities arrest 2 for arson while firefighters battle wildfires across country

Greek authorities arrest 2 for arson while firefighters battle wildfires across country

Fire department officials in Greece arrested two men Saturday for allegedly deliberately setting fires, while hundreds of firefighters battled wildfires that have killed at least 21 people in the past week.

ECONOMY UN experts challenge Aramco over climate change

UN experts challenge Aramco over climate change

U.N. experts have written to oil firm Saudi Aramco and its financial backers challenging them on allegations that their activities are fuelling climate change-related negative impacts on human rights.

SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.