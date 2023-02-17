Greek team returns after saving many lives

Greek team returns after saving many lives

ANKARA
Greek team returns after saving many lives

The Greek rescue team, which ended the search and rescue activities in the quake zone and returned to their country, has stated that everyone in Türkiye showed them great interest and embraced them for their efforts in the quake zone.

Participated immediately in the search and rescue activities on the first day of the quake, the Greek rescue team, EMAK, returned to their country after rescuing many people from the rubble.

Dimitris Koletsa, one of the officers who pulled a 6-year-old girl out of the wreckage, stated that a man suddenly came to him crying and took him toward the wreckage where there was a little girl, while describing those moments.

“I crawled into the wreckage and shouted to my friends, ‘we have to save the child,’” he said.

“I remember when I saw the child’s face in the wreckage. She had pain, but it also included joy that showed up to help her. She spoke to us in Turkish, and we encouraged her as much as we could,” he added.

“There was no way we could leave the child there. I think this kid also understood that we were there, and we would achieve this,” Koletsa expressed. “What can I tell you now about my joy when we achieved… an indescribable joy.”

Emphasizing that the Turkish people supported them, Koletsa said, “I could tell from their body language, back-patting and hugging that they knew and supported us.”

Sokratis Dukas, another person from the team, said,” ‘Wherever we went, everyone embraced us when we said we were Greek.”

Dukas stated that as soon as they arrived in Hatay, they tried to contact the Turkish authorities, and a little boy came to them and offered him a packet of biscuits.

Welcoming the Greek team at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, Greek Climate Crisis Minister Christos Stylianides stated that the team showed what solidarity means.

Greece was in the earthquake zone at this difficult moment of humanity, Stylianides said.

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris also stated the “solidarity and humanity the team showed has touched us all.”

“We were proud of you,” he said.

Dimitris Rupas, the head of EMAK, said, “We did what we would do if this disaster occurred in our own country, neither more nor less.”

Turkey,

WORLD Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

    Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

  2. Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

    Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

  3. No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

    No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

  4. UN appeals for $1 billion to help Türkiye quake survivors

    UN appeals for $1 billion to help Türkiye quake survivors

  5. Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale

    Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale
Recommended
UN appeals for $1 billion to help Türkiye quake survivors

UN appeals for $1 billion to help Türkiye quake survivors
Quake migration to other provinces increases

Quake migration to other provinces increases
Foster care applications soar to 283,000

Foster care applications soar to 283,000
Building inspection demands rise by 90 percent in Istanbul

Building inspection demands rise by 90 percent in Istanbul
‘Most severe deformation seen in last 2,000 years’

‘Most severe deformation seen in last 2,000 years’
Experts, prosecutors on duty with temporary authorization in quake zone

Experts, prosecutors on duty with temporary authorization in quake zone
WORLD Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protesters in Iran marched through the streets of multiple cities overnight in the most widespread demonstration in weeks amid the monthslong unrest that's gripped the Islamic Republic, online videos purported to show Friday.

ECONOMY Lagarde confirms ECB will raise rates again in March

Lagarde confirms ECB will raise rates again in March

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde has reiterated that the institution plans to raise its interest rates by a half percentage point even as the eurozone’s economic outlook improves.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.